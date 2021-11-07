Andhra Pradesh govt rules out VAT cut on fuels

In a separate table, however, the government showed the Excise Duty collected (by the Centre) as only ₹47,500 crore, of which 41 per cent ( ₹19,475 crore) was given away as the state’s share. It also said the Centre collected ₹2.87 crore in the form of cess and surcharges to avoid divisible pool of petro income and thereby reduced the state’s share of petro revenue.