Andhra Pradesh govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

The government has already arranged 31 trains- nine for Bihar, Odisha-five, UP, Jharkhand and Rajasthan- four each, Maharashtra-three and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh-one each- from the state facilitating the transportation of 39,000 people to various destinations, an official release said on Sunday. "We will be running five trains for 7,500 people today (May 17).