The Andhra Pradesh government is placing an order to buy 6,53,144 laptops that will be distributed free of cost to students above Class IX in the 2021-22 academic year. The AP Technology Services (APTS) has been appointed as the nodal agency to float tenders and purchase the laptops.

Of this lot, 5,42,365 basic version laptops will be given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Amma Vodi scheme instead of ₹14,000 in cash given annually to mothers.

The state government will give away another 19,853 laptops under the Vasati Deevena scheme. A total of 90,926 laptops with advanced configuration will be given to students in polytechnics, industrial training institutes and degree courses under the Vasati Deevena scheme.

As the amount to be spent on the purchase is over ₹100 crore, the tenders have been submitted to the Judicial Preview Commission for evaluation and seeking objections, if any.

Accordingly, the Commission, a statutory body, headed by a retired judge of the High Court, invited objections and suggestions on the tenders from all stakeholders by September 17. After the retired judge gives his remarks and final view, the APTS will go ahead with the bid process.

Under Vasati Deevena, students of ITIs get a dole of ₹10,000; of polytechnics ₹15,000 and undergraduates ₹20,000 every year. There are over 15.50 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme. In lieu of this, the government offered laptops to interested students. Under Amma Vodi, there are 44.48 lakh beneficiaries. In January next, more than 5.42 lakh of them will get laptops instead of cash.

