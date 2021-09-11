Andhra Pradesh govt to give students laptops instead of cash this year

Under Vasati Deevena, students of ITIs get a dole of ₹10,000; of polytechnics ₹15,000 and undergraduates ₹20,000 every year. There are over 15.50 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme. In lieu of this, the government offered laptops to interested students. Under Amma Vodi, there are 44.48 lakh beneficiaries. In January next, more than 5.42 lakh of them will get laptops instead of cash.