The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to provide financial aid in the form of fixed deposits to children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia as FDs for children below the age of 18 years whose families are below the poverty line.

"The government hopes that by making a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakhs per child, they can utilise the monthly interest amount of about ₹5,000 for their sustenance and fixed deposit as security for their future. After attaining the age of 25 years they can redeem the fixed deposit amount of ₹10 lakhs for their future," a state by the CM's read.

So far, 34 orphaned children have been identified in the state and issued the said fixed deposit bonds.

"The government has issued instructions to the medical and health department for the scheme's implementation. Accordingly, all the district collectors are implementing the scheme transparently in their respective districts," the statement added.

The state government also spoke about the scheme in the recently-held one-day assembly session.

Schemes in other states

The Kerala government on Thursday announced 'one-time' financial help of ₹3 lakh for children orphaned due to Covid-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ₹2,000 per month will be given to the children till 18 years of age. Besides, the state government will bear the cost of their education till degree level.

Not just Kerala, several other state governments have also announced financial aid, as well as, educational support for children whose parents died due to Covid-19.

For instance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the educational expenses of the children who have lost their parents due to covid-19 will be taken care of by the government.

Moreover, Odisha and Manipur governments had also decided to take care of children who have become orphans after losing their parents to coronavirus.





