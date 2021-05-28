"The government hopes that by making a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakhs per child, they can utilise the monthly interest amount of about ₹5,000 for their sustenance and fixed deposit as security for their future. After attaining the age of 25 years they can redeem the fixed deposit amount of ₹10 lakhs for their future," a state by the CM's read.
So far, 34 orphaned children have been identified in the state and issued the said fixed deposit bonds.
"The government has issued instructions to the medical and health department for the scheme's implementation. Accordingly, all the district collectors are implementing the scheme transparently in their respective districts," the statement added.
The state government also spoke about the scheme in the recently-held one-day assembly session.
Schemes in other states
The Kerala government on Thursday announced 'one-time' financial help of ₹3 lakh for children orphaned due to Covid-19.