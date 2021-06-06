Andhra Pradesh: Govt to pay 1.5 crore Covid-19 treatment cost for doctor

Bhaskar Rao got shifted to Aayush hospital in Vijayawada on May 3 as his condition started to deteriorate. Later, they got shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad on May 9 and admitted in Yashoda and on May 10. He was on a ventilator and then shifted to care hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}