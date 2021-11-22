Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal law to establish three capitals

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Andhra Pradesh government announced on Monday that it will withdraw the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, which seeks to create three capitals for the state, reported news agency PTI.

The controversial law was passed last year.

Advocate General S Subramaniam informed the High Court that the government has decided to withdraw the law. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would make a statement on this in the state Assembly.

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the AG to file a detailed affidavit and adjourned the hearing till 2.30 pm.

