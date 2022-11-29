Andhra Pradesh govt to start functioning from Vizag in April 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start governance from the proposed executive capital Vizag from April 2023, said IT Minister and YSR Party Legislator Gudivada Gudivada Amarnath on Monday.
He said that the capital Vizag is not the decision of a few selfish people, but an aspiration of all persons of the state, according to the news agency ANI.
"We have sufficient government offices and guest houses in Vizag. We have been saying that capital should be in the established cities and not in remote areas for selfish motives," the minister said.
As per ANI reports, he further added, "The High Court had given the verdict on three capitals beyond its purview. We have stated that it was not a proper one. We have trust in the Supreme Court. We have already said that it is not proper that courts should not obstruct the decisions of the Chief Minister and Assembly."
The Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the government and the APCRDA to complete the process of development and provide infrastructure in Amaravati capital city within six months and on four other issues.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court cannot be a ‘ town planner’ and an ‘engineer’, the top court said.
According to a report on Hindustan Times, the top court noted the directions issued by the high court to have overstepped the “separation of power" principle.
The bench said, "Is there no separation of power in the state of Andhra Pradesh. How can high court begin acting as executive". The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
The Supreme Court sought responses from farmers and their associations, and the Centre to a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court decision which said the state legislature "lacked competence" to make any law for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.
