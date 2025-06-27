Andhra Pradesh HC grants relief to Jagan Mohan Reddy in convoy death case

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted relief to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the death of a YSRCP supporter during the party chief’s rally in Guntur district.
Earlier on 18 June, a 53-year-old man, C Singayya, was killed after one of the vehicles in Jagan Reddy’s convoy ran him over at Satanapalle in Palanadu district, during the rally.
More to come…
