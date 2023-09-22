Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's petition to quash FIR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's petition to quash FIR.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada granted a two-day extension for the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This extension comes after the initial remand period ended on Friday, September 22. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had postponed Naidu's bail petition hearing, and he was represented in court virtually by his legal counsel Siddarth Luthra.

On September 17, during an all-party meeting, the TDP raised concerns about Naidu's arrest to the Andhra Pradesh government. However, this discussion led to a heated argument between TDP and YSR Congress leaders, ANI reported citing sources.

Additionally, sources told ANI that TDP leader Ram Mohan Naidu has called for the Central government's intervention in Chandrababu's arrest, alleging that the state's democracy is under threat under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy.

On Monday, members of the TDP in the Lok Sabha staged a protest near the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises to denounce the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and party president, N Chandrababu Naidu. Lok Sabha member Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated that the party intends to raise Naidu's arrest during the special session of Parliament.

Also Read: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in AP skill development case {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case leading to Naidu's arrest is related to the establishment of clusters of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated project value of ₹3300 crore, according to officials. Additionally, agency officials have alleged that this alleged fraud has resulted in a substantial loss to the state government, exceeding ₹300 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)