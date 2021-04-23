OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew amid Covid-19 surge. Details here

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The restrictions will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am from Saturday onwards, the Andhra Chief Minister's Office said today.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The state government, however, asked the citizens not to panic as it was geared up to handle the situation effectively.

It wanted the people to "behave responsibly" and take all precautions to contain the infection spread.

Following Covid Appropriate Behaviour was the only way to curb the infection, the government stressed.

The order comes as Andhra Pradesh records 10,759 new Covid-19 cases in a day. Also, the total count of cases in the state has neared 10 lakh.

According to the state health bulletin released on Thursday evening, the state has reported a total of 9,97,462 cases from 1.58 crore tests, at an overall positivity rate of over 6.27%.

It said 3,992 people recovered from the disease and 31 patients scummed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The idea is to shield the poor from disruptions caused by the severe second wave that is raging across the country. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium Premium

Centre to supply extra food worth 26,000 crore in two months

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
AIIMS, 3 other Delhi hospitals to add more COVID beds, says Harsh VardhanPremium Premium

AIIMS, 3 other Delhi hospitals to add more COVID beds, says Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year.Premium Premium

Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for Covid variants from late summer

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
The IAF’s transport aircraft and helicopters C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro have been pressed into service. (Photo Source: Twitter)Premium Premium

As cases surge, IAF ferries covid essentials across the country

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

The state has 66,944 active cases. It has seen 9,22,977 recoveries and the death toll has gone up to 7,541.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout