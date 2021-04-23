The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The restrictions will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am from Saturday onwards, the Andhra Chief Minister's Office said today.

The state government, however, asked the citizens not to panic as it was geared up to handle the situation effectively.

It wanted the people to "behave responsibly" and take all precautions to contain the infection spread.

Following Covid Appropriate Behaviour was the only way to curb the infection, the government stressed.

The order comes as Andhra Pradesh records 10,759 new Covid-19 cases in a day. Also, the total count of cases in the state has neared 10 lakh.

According to the state health bulletin released on Thursday evening, the state has reported a total of 9,97,462 cases from 1.58 crore tests, at an overall positivity rate of over 6.27%.

It said 3,992 people recovered from the disease and 31 patients scummed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The state has 66,944 active cases. It has seen 9,22,977 recoveries and the death toll has gone up to 7,541.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.