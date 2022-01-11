Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew, cinema halls to function with 50% occupancy

Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew, cinema halls to function with 50% occupancy

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Andhra Pradesh night curfew: Theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls will be operational with 50 per cent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements

To check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the health department on the COVID-19 situation.

Other restrictions in Andhra Pradesh amid Covid-19 spike

1) Theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls will be operational with 50 per cent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements.

2) The government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings, allowing 200 people outdoor and 100 inside the auditorium.

3) Wearing of masks is mandatory at public places and a penalty of 100 will be levied for the violation.

4) Religious places in the state should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and wearing of a mask is compulsory inside the premises.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday, a health bulletin said.

