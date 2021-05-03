There are now 1,43,178 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of 2,945 new cases, followed by East Godavari 2,831, Srikakulam 2,724, Kurnool 2,516 and Guntur 2,384.
Six districts added new cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each and two districts registered less than a thousand each.
East Godavari reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam, Anantapuramu and Krishna eight each, Prakasam and Vizianagaram seven each, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari six each in a day.