OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh imposes partial curfew for 14 days amid Covid surge. Details here

Day after Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid-19 tally breached the 20,000-mark for the first time, the state government has imposed a partial curfew for 14 days starting 5 May.

Shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm and only essential services will be allowed. Section 144 will also be in place from 6 am to 12 pm every day.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation, state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision.

For the past few days, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain the deadly virus.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

On Sunday, the daily Covid-19 tally breached the 20,000-mark for the first time in AP as a new record number of 1,14,299 tests turned out 23,920 fresh positives in 24 hours.

The state also reported 83 Covid-19 fatalities and 11,411 recoveries in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The Covid-19 chart now showed a gross 11,45,022 positives, 9,93,708 recoveries and 8,136 deaths so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Delhi High Court (File photo)Premium Premium

PIL for capping price of HRCT tests for Covid-19; HC seeks Delhi govt stand

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
This picture shows a vial of Remdesivir.Premium Premium

Plea in Delhi HC seeks Remdesivir sale in domestic market

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST
A health worker shows the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Covid vaccine: 60 lakh doses, in addition, to be received by states in next 3 days, says govt

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
Aligarh people were facing severe hardship in getting cash from ATMs.Premium Premium

Aligarh: People face difficulties as ATMs run out of money amid Covid-19 curfew

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST

There are now 1,43,178 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 2,945 new cases, followed by East Godavari 2,831, Srikakulam 2,724, Kurnool 2,516 and Guntur 2,384.

Six districts added new cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each and two districts registered less than a thousand each.

East Godavari reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam, Anantapuramu and Krishna eight each, Prakasam and Vizianagaram seven each, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari six each in a day.

Guntur saw five and Kurnool four more deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout