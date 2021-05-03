Day after Andhra Pradesh 's daily Covid-19 tally breached the 20,000-mark for the first time, the state government has imposed a partial curfew for 14 days starting 5 May.

Shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm and only essential services will be allowed. Section 144 will also be in place from 6 am to 12 pm every day.

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation, state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision.

For the past few days, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain the deadly virus.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

On Sunday, the daily Covid-19 tally breached the 20,000-mark for the first time in AP as a new record number of 1,14,299 tests turned out 23,920 fresh positives in 24 hours.

The state also reported 83 Covid-19 fatalities and 11,411 recoveries in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The Covid-19 chart now showed a gross 11,45,022 positives, 9,93,708 recoveries and 8,136 deaths so far.

There are now 1,43,178 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 2,945 new cases, followed by East Godavari 2,831, Srikakulam 2,724, Kurnool 2,516 and Guntur 2,384.

Six districts added new cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each and two districts registered less than a thousand each.

East Godavari reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam, Anantapuramu and Krishna eight each, Prakasam and Vizianagaram seven each, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari six each in a day.

Guntur saw five and Kurnool four more deaths.

