Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh: IPS Kasi Reddy appointed as new DGP
Andhra Pradesh government announced the appointment of IPS Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy as the new Director-General of Police. He would be replacing D. Gautam Sawang to take the post. 

Meanwhile, Sawang is transferred and the member of service is directed to report to the government of the further posting. 

The official statement in this regard said, Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy, IPS, DGP (Intelligence), is placed in full additional charge as the new Director-General of Police (Head of the Police Forces), with immediate effect until further orders.

