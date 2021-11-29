1 min read.Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 02:54 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state
The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.
AMARAVATI :
Four districts of Andhra Pradesh faced heavy rains on Monday following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts
IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh.