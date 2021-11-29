OPEN APP
AMARAVATI : Four districts of Andhra Pradesh faced heavy rains on Monday following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have lashed out many parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti and Chittor district on Monday morning.

On Friday, the state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state. 

