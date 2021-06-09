Andhra Pradesh: Junior doctors call off their strike after discussion with govt

Speaking to ANI, Dr Praneeth said, "The government must address all four demands in a positive way. Today and tomorrow we will be boycotting the elective duties, without any disruption of Covid services. From June 11 we have planned to boycott the non-Covid emergency. From June 12, duties at Covid emergencies would be blocked. Today and tomorrow, all Covid and non Coivd emergencies would be running as usual in all the government hospitals."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}