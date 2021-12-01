Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry and Kerala are expected to receive above-normal rainfall from December to February, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," the weather department said.

"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added.

The IMD said that Punjab, Haryana and west Rajasthan are likely to experience a normal average temperature.

"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," it said.

The weather department had said earlier in the day that the country saw 645 events of heavy rainfall and 168 events of very heavy rainfall in November, the highest in the month in five years.

Peninsular India reported most of the extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall events which claimed 44 lives in Andhra Pradesh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Karnataka and three in Kerala.

The IMD said India recorded 11 extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) events this November, equalling the number reported last year. The country reported zero, four and one event of extremely heavy rainfall in November in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The country saw 645 events of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) and 168 events of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.5 mm) in November, the highest in the last five years, according to the IMD's data.

To put things in perspective, the number of heavy rainfall events this November was more than the total such events in the last four years – 247 in 2020; 116 in 2019; 135 in 2018 and 139 in 2017.

The Met office also said peninsular India gauged 160% more rainfall – 232.7 mm against the average of 89.5 mm – in November, the highest in the month since 1901.

The country as a whole received 56.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 30.5 mm – an excess of 85.4% – in November.

Five low-pressure systems in November this year against the average of 2.4 is the reason behind the copious rainfall in peninsular India this time, officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.