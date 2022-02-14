The Andhra Pradesh government has lifted night curfew as Covid cases and positivity decline sharply in the state. The state's week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45%, according to the health department.

The daily positivity rate too has dropped from 17.07 to 3.29%.

Today, the state reported 434 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. It also recorded 4,636 recoveries and only one death in the same period.

The cumulative positive cases increased to 23,13,212 with a positivity rate of 7.03%. The gross recovery rate increased to 98.55% after a total of 22,83,788 got cured.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.64% after a total of 14,698 deaths.

East Godavari, the only district in the state to show a positivity rate of over 14 per cent, reported 108 fresh cases. While eight districts logged new cases between 10 and 70 each, the remaining four added less than 10 each in a day.

Chittoor district reported the lone Covid fatality in a day. According to the data, an average of 1,332 infections per day were reported in the state in the week ending February 13, a sharp fall from 9,428 the previous week. The data showed only about 750 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and about 200 in Covid Care Centres.

With inputs from PTI

