OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh logs 8,987 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths push toll to 7,472

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 8,987 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in a day after September 13, while 35 deaths were recorded, another high after October 15.

The number of active cases also hit a high of 53,889 after October 4, even as 3,116 patients recovered in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to the latest health bulletin, the total Covid-19 positives climbed to 9,76,987, recoveries to 9,15,626 and toll 7,472.

SPS Nellore district added a staggering 1,347 cases and Srikakulam 1,344 in 24 hours while Guntur reported 1,202 and Chittoor 1,063.

East Godavari registered 851, Kurnool 758, Visakhapatnam 675, Krishna 441, Vizianagaram 330, Prakasam 305, Kadapa 297 and Anantapuramu 275 new cases, while West Godavari stopped just one short of a century.

SPS Nellore also reported the highest daily Covid-19 toll of eight, Chittoor and Kadapa five each, Anantapuramu, Krishna and Srikakulam three each.

Kurnool and Prakasam had two fresh fatalities each while East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram accounted for one each.

In Vijayawada city, tragedy struck a lawyer's family as four members fell prey to coronavirus in a span of three days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Biden officials have urged migrants not to travel to the borderPremium Premium

US to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans: Report

1 min read . 07:44 PM IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO POSTED ON AAM AADMI PARTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL ON TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021** New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media on increase in number of beds, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_20_2021_000157B)Premium Premium

Sisodia asks Centre to be 'sensitive' to avoid 'jungle raj' over oxygen supply

1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
Kochi: A medic, in PPE suit, collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.Premium Premium

Kerala records highest single-day spike of over 19,500 covid cases

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)Premium Premium

Narendra Modi cancels visits to Portugal, France

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Lawyer T Dinesh (37) died of Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, hours after his father succumbed. Three days earlier, Dinesh's mother and uncle too died of the infection.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Medical and Health Department, 892 Covid-infected people were undergoing treatment in ICU on ventilators in hospitals across the state. Another 3,924 were on oxygen support and 1,947 were in general wards.

More than 36,000 patients were kept in home isolation and being provided essential medical supplies, according to the State Covid Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout