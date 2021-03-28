Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,005 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in five months. The state breached the 1,000-mark last on November 26. With today's coronavirus infection count, the tally has been pushed to 8,98,815, while the active cases stand at 5,394, the highest number since the 5,259 on December 9.

As per the state health ministry, the Guntur district reported the highest number of 225 fresh cases in a day, followed by Chittoor 184, Visakhapatnam 167 and Krishna 135. SPS Nellore added 84 while the remaining eight districts saw the addition of less than 50 fresh cases each.

The health department bulletin also said as many as 324 patients had recovered and two more succumbed to the infection in the state in 24 hours. The total recoveries have now touched 8,86,216 and the death toll rose to 7,205.

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported one fresh COVID- 19 fatalities each in a day. The overall infection positivity rate in the state now stood at six% after 1.49 crore tests were completed.

Meanwhile, police launched an enforcement drive across the state to make people wear facial masks. The police distributed masks and sanitisers to people and advised them to take precautions to check the spread of the contagion. Also, the Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police in each district personally supervised the drive. They counseled people and also imposed fines on those who flouted the rules. In all, 18,565 people were penalized for a sum of ₹17,33,785 on Saturday alone, police said.

State Director General of Police D G Sawang said, "Citizens should observe Covid- appropriate Behaviour and take all precautions to prevent the spread of the infection."

He asked the managements of educational institutions to take steps to ensure that all COVID-19 control measures, including physical distancing, were followed scrupulously. The DGP requested people not to come out of their homes unless there was an emergency. Sawang suggested that parties and functions be put off, if possible, or held with a minimum number of persons.

Meanwhile, India clocked in 62,714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,71,624, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. The new infections reported only a slight jump as compared to Saturday, when the country had seen 62,258 more people testing positive for the virus.





