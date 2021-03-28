Andhra Pradesh logs over 1,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

Meanwhile, police launched an enforcement drive across the state to make people wear facial masks. The police distributed masks and sanitisers to people and advised them to take precautions to check the spread of the contagion. Also, the Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police in each district personally supervised the drive. They counseled people and also imposed fines on those who flouted the rules. In all, 18,565 people were penalized for a sum of ₹17,33,785 on Saturday alone, police said.