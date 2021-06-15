The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to make ‘English medium’ compulsory across all government, private aided and unaided degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2021-22, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Tuesday.

Last year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government had made English medium mandatory in all government schools from Classes 1 to VI. However, the High Court struck down the order terming it unconstitutional and violative of several Acts, including the Right to Education Act.

Later, the state government moved the Supreme Court, which agreed to examine whether the state can insist on making English the medium of instruction in schools.

