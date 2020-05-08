Andhra Pradesh may shut LG Polymers’ Visakhapatnam unit permanently

NEW DELHI : The Andhra Pradesh government may shut down LG Polymers India’s Visakhapatnam facility, where toxic gas leaked on Thursday, killing 11 people, in one of the deadliest industrial accidents since the Bhopal tragedy of 1984.

Initial reports suggest that maintenance failures, operating errors, and improper storage of the toxic styrene gas, may have led to the tragedy.

The state government, headed by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is considering closing the facility as factories handling hazardous che-micals should not be located near densely populated areas. It should have been zoned off given the nature of the chemicals used, said experts.

“This plant will have to be shut down in the long term," said a senior state government official seeking anonymity.

The comment comes in the wake of residents of R.R. Venkatapuram and other areas surrounding the facility dema-nding its permanent closure.

The state government has also constituted a committee to conduct a study on the precautionary measures that should be taken.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner Srijana Gummalla said that as of now there is no such decision to close down the facility.

“The CM said yesterday (Thursday) hat if need be we are ready to close it, but we will know only after the committee gives its report," she said.

An email sent to Jun-iL- Son, spokesperson at LG Chem Ltd, on Friday remained unanswered.

The National Green Tribunal has also issued notices, ordered the factory to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crore for the damage caused, and formed a fact-finding panel.

The National Crisis Management Committee met on Friday to review the situation. The AP chief secretary briefed the committee on the situation and the action taken so far.

Yunus Lasania contributed to this story.

