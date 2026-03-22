Andhra Pradesh milk adulteration case: 16 dead, dairy's milk supply suspended—what did preliminary inquiry reveal?

The suspected milk adulteration case in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district has claimed 16 lives, District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao said on Sunday.

He also stated that three more people are still receiving treatment at hospitals in Rajamahendravaram, where doctors are closely observing their condition.

A preliminary epidemiological inquiry found a strong link to milk consumption, suggesting it was the likely source of exposure. The milk had been distributed by Varalakshmi Milk Dairy to 106 families. Authorities immediately halted the dairy’s milk supply, according to ANI.

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Earlier, on February 22, KIMS Hospital in Rajamahendravaram noted several elderly patients had been admitted with serious symptoms, including anuria (no urine output), vomiting, abdominal pain, and acute kidney dysfunction that required dialysis.

Residents who fell ill were from the Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar localities of Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram. Medical examinations showed acute kidney failure, with markedly high blood urea and serum creatinine levels, pointing strongly to toxic exposure.

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Authorities said the patients included elderly people and children, with several requiring dialysis and ventilator support. Emergency medical camps were set up, and surveillance measures were introduced in the affected areas.

Following a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s son, Tadi Seetharamaiah, police registered a case on February 22 under Section 194 of the BNSS, which pertains to unnatural deaths. Police detained the suspected milk supplier, while forensic teams inspected the premises and gathered evidence, as per PTI.

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At the same time, teams from the Animal Husbandry Department collected additional samples of milk, cattle feed, and water for toxicology tests to identify any possible external sources of contamination. Senior health officials and specialist doctors from Hyderabad were assigned to oversee treatment protocols and coordinate patient care across hospitals.

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Rapid Response Teams made up of medical specialists, epidemiologists, and surveillance officers were formed to monitor the situation, carry out field visits, and help identify symptomatic cases at an early stage.

Officials said house-to-house surveys happened among more than 300 people from affected families, during which blood samples were collected and tested. They added that most of the test results were normal.

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The Food Safety Department also inspected the suspected dairy unit and collected samples of milk, curd, ghee, paneer, water, and other materials. These were sent to multiple laboratories for microbial and chemical testing.

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Authorities said the situation is now under control, and further steps will be taken based on detailed lab reports and the findings of the probe.

UPFSDA's anti-adulteration drive in Kanpur In other news, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA), working with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), carried out a major anti-adulteration drive in Kanpur, leading to the seizure of over 13,000 litres of adulterated oil and more than 1,000 kg of coloured waste.

Officials also raided a counterfeit ghee manufacturing unit in Kalyanpur, where goods worth ₹5.45 lakh were confiscated. According to an official statement, all seized samples have been sent to a laboratory for detailed testing.

The campaign was launched across food outlets in the city ahead of the festival season. The FSDA is also conducting rapid inspections in Lucknow during Ramadan and Holi. As part of the drive, surprise checks were carried out at cold storage units and dairies. During one such raid, officials seized 1,320 kg of dates as well as 1,418 kg of coloured kachri.

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The statement mentioned, "Action was taken at Swaroop Cold Storage in Aishbagh. An inspection of Himalayan Cold Storage on Ayodhya Road was also conducted, and a raid was also carried out on dairies in the Havetmau area of Rae Bareli Road, with samples also taken from sweet shops. Food items were seized from the warehouse of a businessman in Aminabad. Strict action continues against adulteration ahead of the festivals."

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X