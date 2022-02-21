OPEN APP
Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack
Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddydied today after suffering a heart attack.

According to a report in ANI, doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed in an official statement today, "State Minister Goutham Reddy suffered a heart attack this morning. He was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead."

He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly representing the Atmakur assembly constituency of Nellore district.

He was survived by his wife Sri Keerthi, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy.

 

