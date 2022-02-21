Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddydied today after suffering a heart attack.

According to a report in ANI, doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed in an official statement today, "State Minister Goutham Reddy suffered a heart attack this morning. He was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead."

Hyderabad | Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack pic.twitter.com/U6xfZpDtS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly representing the Atmakur assembly constituency of Nellore district.

He was survived by his wife Sri Keerthi, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.