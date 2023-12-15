A contract worker from Amritpuram Village in Halaharvi Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district reportedly died by suicide on 15 December, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Identified as Parusuram, a selfie video posted on social media revealed that YSRCP leaders had allegedly orchestrated efforts to take away his job and cited political pressure from local YSRCP.

Apart from this, he also claimed that his wife, employed as an Anganwadi Aaya, was also facing similar pressures from the authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parusuram in the video shared his concerns about the uncertainty of having enough food to eat, along with the challenges of supporting his wife and children.

Drought-hit Karnool: Meanwhile, the report revealed that despite the state of Andhra Pradesh being lashed with heavy rains due to cyclone Michaung, the districts of Kurnool and Anantapur are rain deficit and are suffering from water scarcity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to New Indian Express, the region of this Rayalaseema district is on the input subsidy and crop insurance. The report added that the district registered nearly 30 percent of deficit rains. Due to this, over two lakh hectares of crop lands are affected. In Kurnool district, only Kurnool Rural and Tuggali mandals have not been declared as drought-affected by the administration.

Central team visit: On 14 December, a three-member central government team visited Kurnool district to assess the drought situation. The team team went through Pathikonda, Aspari, Adoni, Aluru, Devanakonda, and Kodumur mandals, reported Deccan Chronicle.

The central team even observed the conditions of tomato, chili, and cotton crops affected in several villages across these mandals, added the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its visit, the team team found extensive crop damage in the area. Be it cotton crops, turmeric, or castor oil crops, all the crops were damaged.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.