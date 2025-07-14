Andhra Pradesh news: 9 people killed as mango-laden lorry overturns on mini truck

Andhra Pradesh news: There were over 20 people travelling atop the Mango truck. 

Updated14 Jul 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh news: 9 people killed as mango-laden lorry overturns on mini truck
Andhra Pradesh news: 9 people killed as mango-laden lorry overturns on mini truck(HT_PRINT)

Nine people were killed and 11 others were injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck near Reddycheruvu in Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday. 

"There were over 20 people travelling atop the Mango truck. The accident occurred on Sunday night around 9:30 pm," a police official was quoted by PTI as saying. 

"This happened when the lorry's rear wheel got stuck in sand and lost balance, falling on a mini-truck," a police official said.

More details are awaited.

