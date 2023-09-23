Ex Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu moves Supreme Court challenging HC order dismissing his petition2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order dismissing his plea for quashing the FIR against him in Skill Development Corporation scam case.