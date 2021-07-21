The Covid-induced night curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till 30 July, the government said on Wednesday. In addition, it has decided to impose Section 144 CrPC in the non-curfew hours.

"After a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the decline in the number of positive cases, the government decided to extend the curfew up to 30 July, from 10 pm to 6 am daily," principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in an order on Wednesday.

Further, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited from 6 am to 10 pm under section 144, he added.

Singhal said that a penalty ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 would be levied on shops and establishments that allow any person without a face mask.

"If any gross violation occurs in following the Covid protocol in any market or commercial establishment, such establishments will be closed for a day or two, depending on the seriousness of the violation. Violation of instructions will also result in prosecution under various sections of Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of IPC," the official said.

The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting convened by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM asked officials to focus on the vaccination drive and said that priority should be given to teachers before reopening of schools.

Covid situation in state

The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh increased marginally on Wednesday as fresh infections outnumbered recoveries.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 2,527 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state against 2,412 recoveries and 19 deaths.

The latest bulletin said the active caseload increased to 23,939 after a total of 19,09,613 recoveries and 13,197 deaths so far. The cumulative positive cases touched 19,46,749.

The overall Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 8.2%, recovery rate 98.1% and mortality rate 0.68%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.