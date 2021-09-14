Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh night curfew extended till 30 Sept as state sees uptick in new Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh night curfew extended till 30 Sept as state sees uptick in new Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, another 1,125 cases were added to Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally, pushing it up to 20,31,974 on Tuesday

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the night curfew across the state from 16 to 30 September, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced. A decision to this effect was taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, another 1,125 cases were added to Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally, pushing it up to 20,31,974 on Tuesday. Recoveries increased to 20,03,543 as 1,356 more people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said. 

The overall coronavirus toll touched 14,019 as nine more succumbed in a day. The active caseload has come down to 14,412, the bulletin added. Chittoor district continued to report higher number of cases, adding 210 it to its tally. 

SPS Nellore registered 184, Krishna 164, West Godavari 161 and Prakasam 110 in 24 hours. The remaining eight districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging one and seven respectively. 

Krishna district saw three more COVID-19 deaths, West Godavari two, East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.

