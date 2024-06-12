After PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha await new CMs. Chandrababu Naidu to take oath in Andhra Pradesh, while Mohan Majhi will be sworn in as Odisha CM. PM Modi to attend both events on June 12.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi, all eyes are now on Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where people will welcome their new chief ministers on Wednesday. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM, while tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will sworn in as Odisha CM today.

Naidu's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11.27 a.m. near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, while Majhi's swearing-in event will take place at 5 p.m. in Odisha. PM Modi, along with top BJP bigwigs, will grace both events on June 12.

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on Wednesday. Along with Naidu, other leaders, including actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is anticipated to become the Deputy Chief Minister, will also take oath today.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony. Shah, who arrived in the state on Tuesday night, visited Naidu at his residence to congratulate him.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are also expected to attend the ceremony.

This marks Chandrababu Naidu's fourth term as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In the recent state assembly elections, Naidu led the Telugu Desam Party to a significant victory, securing 135 out of 175 Assembly seats. TDP's allies, Janasena and BJP, won 21 and 8 seats respectively.

Mohan Majhi to be sworn in as Odisha CM Following the swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha will also witness the oath-taking event of Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi in the evening. Majhi, a four-time MLA, was chosen as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Tuesday. The 52-year-old politician is a significant tribal leader in the coastal state. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will serve as his deputies.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday. After attending Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in, PM Modi is set to depart for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm, arrive at 2.30 pm, and head to Raj Bhavan from the airport, according to party sources.

The BJP has also invited former Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik. Patnaik's 24-year tenure as Chief Minister ended after the BJP's significant victory over his BJD party in the state election. The BJP secured 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, while the BJD garnered 51 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

