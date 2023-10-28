Andhra Pradesh: Officials issue alert for devotees trekking to Tirumala temple due to leopard, bear sightings
Leopard and bear movements near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple raise concerns for devotees.
Movements of a leopard and a bear were spotted on trap cameras while moving close to the pedestrian route near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple between October 24-27, raising concerns among Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials who have issued an alert for devotees trekking to the temple.