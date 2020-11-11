Andhra Pradesh: Only green crackers allowed, to be burst between 8 and 10 pm

There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in Andhra Pradesh, but only green crackers are to be sold and used. The bursting of firecrackers will be restricted to two hours. In view of the rise in air pollution, the state govt has issued orders and the timings for use and bursting of crackers.

There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in Andhra Pradesh, but only green crackers are to be sold and used. The bursting of firecrackers will be restricted to two hours. In view of the rise in air pollution, the state govt has issued orders and the timings for use and bursting of crackers.

"Only green crackers shall be sold and used, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers is restricted to two hours - 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day: Government of Andhra Pradesh," News agency ANI tweeted.

"Only green crackers shall be sold and used, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers is restricted to two hours - 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day: Government of Andhra Pradesh," News agency ANI tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Ahead of Diwali, several states and Union Territories have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale.

Delhi Police has said that all licences issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital have been suspended and further action will be taken on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions.

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali till November 30.

On Monday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a "total ban" on Monday on the sale and use of firecrackers in the NCR, effective from the midnight of Tuesday till the midnight of November 30. The Uttar Pradesh government also issued directives to the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday, calling for a strict implementation of the NGT order.