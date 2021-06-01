Subscribe
Andhra Pradesh: Over 61 lakh people get pension under 'YSR Kanuka' scheme

Andhra Pradesh: Over 61 lakh people get pension under 'YSR Kanuka' scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government released 1497.63 crore under the YSR Pension Kanuka to over 61.46 lakh beneficiaries.
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST ANI

  • Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to ensure that beneficiaries received the pension on time, to help them meet expenses during the ongoing Covid pandemic

The distribution of social security pensions to beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh began early Tuesday morning.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government had on Monday released 1497.63 crore under the YSR Pension Kanuka to over 61.46 lakh beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that beneficiaries received the pension on time, to help them meet expenses during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The state government has released 1497.62 crore, and pensions will be distributed by village volunteers at the doorstep of beneficiaries through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Real-Time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS), Pensioner Facial Authentication, and Family Member's Biometric Authentication in case of failure of the above first three, a statement issued by the state government said.

A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers are on job for distributing the pension across the state to 61.46 lakh beneficiaries. In order to ensure a smooth process of disbursement, the state government has deployed additional 15000 welfare education assistants/Ward welfare development, secretaries.

Moreover, call centres have been opened in all 13 districts across the state to monitor the process of disbursement. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

