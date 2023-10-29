Andhra Pradesh news: 3 dead, 10 injured after two passenger trains collide in Vizianagaram
Three people lost their lives and as many as 10 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh news: At least three people died and 10 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The cause of the collision between two passenger trains has not been ascertained yet.
