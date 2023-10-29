Three people lost their lives and as many as 10 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

One of the trains was operating from Vizianagaram to Raigada, Odisha. Whereas, another train was going from Vishakapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh.

The Divisional Railway Manager has informed that it was a rear collision between the two passenger trains. "3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 [were] injured. Rescue operations are underway, local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances," he said.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured," an East Coast Railway zone official said

Accident relief trains have reached the site of the train accident. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures and dispatch of ambulances from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram. Jagan Reddy has also directed the administration to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care.

Helpline number for train accident victims The Indian Railways has released helpline numbers for victims of the train accident that was held between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair - 0891- 2885914

For quick relief of victims of train accidents, the Chief Minister ordered coordinate with other government departments including health, police, and revenue, and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services, said Andhra Pradesh CMO.

