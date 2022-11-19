Andhra Pradesh: PFC sanctions ₹3,940 cr loan for Machilipatnam port1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 11:06 PM IST
In order to build the Machilipatnam greenfield seaport, Power Finance Corporation has approved a loan in the amount of ₹3,940 crore, said Lok Sabha MP V Balashowri.