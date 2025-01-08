Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

India's first Green Hydrogen Hub The project entails an investment of approx. ₹1,85,000 Crore. This will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting the export market.

The project will contribute substantially in achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030.

Other projects in Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various railway and road projects worth over ₹19,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh which includes foundation stone laying of South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam among various other projects. These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance regional social and economic growth.

Furthering his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, the Prime Minister laid foundation for the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.

The Bulk Drug Park will create thousands of jobs while helping accelerate economic growth due to its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region.

PM Modi also laid the Foundation Stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, in Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City), a flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, is envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city.