Watch: 2 lakh kg cannabis worth 850 crore set on fire by Andhra Police
The Andhra Pradesh police today said it has destroyed a huge quantity of "cannabis worth 850 crore" at Koduru village near Anakapalli in the Visakhapatnam district.

The state police took to Twitter terming it a “historic occasion" in the annals of Andhra Police. "An unprecedented 2 La Kgs of seized ganja destruction by #APPolice along with drug disposable committee, special enforcement bureau at Koduru(V), Anakapalli(M), Visakhapatnam District.

DGP Gautam Sawang IPS along with the senior officers from Andhra Police, SEB, NCB and others also took part in the cannbis destruction.

More details are being added.

