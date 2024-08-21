At least 18 people were injured after a reactor exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place at the plant of the Escientia Company in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

Those injured have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.

A major disaster was averted as blast took place during lunch time.