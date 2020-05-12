HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to mount in Andhra Pradesh as 33 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,051. One person succumbed to covid-19.

With 58 people being discharged from various hospitals post recovery, AP’s patient recovery rate stands at 51%. While there are 959 active cases, total covid-19 recoveries in the state now stand at 1,056.

The latest cases in AP were detected from the districts of Chittoor (10), East Godavari (1), Krishna (4), Kurnool (9) and Nellore (9), said a bulletin from the state government on Tuesday. So far in AP, 46 people have died of covid-19.

The latest cases were detected from a pool of 10,730 samples which were sent for testing.

Over the last few weeks, the state’s covid-19 numbers have been on the rise with 50 to 80 cases reported daily. However, the last two days have seen slightly reduced numbers.

A state government official, who did not want to be quoted, said the latest cases were all secondary contacts of persons infected earlier.

Meanwhile, the state government has arranged special transport facilities for foreign returnees, who arrived on Monday, to be taken to their designated quarantine centres.

Those entering the state will be constantly monitored and tracked through an app developed for the purpose until they reach their destination. Their details will also be shared with local health workers and volunteers to check on their health conditions.

