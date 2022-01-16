Andhra Pradesh Command Control Room, responsible in fighting the novel coronavirus in the state on Sunday said that 4570 new Covid-19 cases had been detected in the state in the past 24 hours.

The official statement also reported that the total active cases in the state stands at 26770.

The state had reported 4,955 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, marking a new high. It was the highest single-day tally in the past 205 days.

During the past 10 days, the daily test positivity rate increased from 1.64% to 13.89%, while the daily tally increased from around 500 to 5,000.

The latest bulletin said 669 infected people had recovered and one more succumbed in 24 hours.

The gross positives now touched 21,06,280, recoveries 20,65,000 and deaths 14,510, the statement said.

The two current hotspot districts Chittoor and Visakhapatnam registered 1,124 and 1,028 fresh cases respectively.

Ten districts reported between 150 and 375 new cases each while West Godavari added 95. Chittoor district reported one fresh fatality in a day.

Meanwhile to control the rapidly surging cases of coronavirus in the state, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

