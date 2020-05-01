Andhra Pradesh records 60 new covid-19 cases

HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh (AP) as 60 more people tested positive on Friday, taking the state’s total cases to 1,463.

Of the latest, 19 were from Guntur and 25 from Kurnool districts. Both the places together account for about half of AP’s total covid-19 cases, with Kurnool alone reporting 411 patients (28%) so far of the total.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the latest cases were detected from Ananthapur (6), Guntur (19), Kurnool (25) and West Godavari (2) districts. Of the total 1463 cases, 1027 are currently active, while 403 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals post treatment. So far31 patients in AP have also succumbed to covid-19. The latest 60 cases turned positive from a pool of 7,902 samples which were tested.

In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (411) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (306), Krishna (246) and Nellore (84). These four districts account for over 1,000 of the total 1,463 cases in the state. The state government earlier this week eased the lockdown, permitting industries in green zones to function and also permitted movement of manpower from one mandal to another as required.

The the state has been witnessing a sharp spike in covid-19 cases over the past week or so. On Thursday, 71 people had tested positive for covid-19. Over the last week or so, AP has been consistently reporting about 60 to 80 new cases a day.

The relaxations came after the state government received representations from the industries in districts like Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam etc.

The state had been behind its neighbour Telangana with regard to the total number of covid-19 cases till about a week ago, but cases in AP have been shooting up on a daily basis since then.

Telangana reported 22 new cases on Thursday, taking its total cases to 1,038. Three deaths had also been reported in the state on the same day. Most of the cases in Telangana over the last week or so have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which in fact has the highest number of cases in the entire state compared with other districts.

