OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh records lowest number of Covid cases in more than 7 months
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

Andhra Pradesh records lowest number of Covid cases in more than 7 months

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 08:52 PM IST PTI

  • Andhra Pradesh reported 141 more recoveries and two fresh fatalities in a day, a health department bulletin said

AMARAVATI : Only 56 new cases, a record low in more than seven months, were reported in Andhra Pradesh as 27,717 sample tests were conducted for coronavirus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The state also reported 141 more recoveries and two fresh fatalities in a day, a health department bulletin said. After 1. 29 crore total sample tests so far, the gross confirmed positive COVID-19 cases touched 8,87,066, at the rate of 6. 87 per cent, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
The TikTok app logo

India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on January 25 overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military

Joe Biden ends transgender troop ban in boost for military equality in US

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
These bridges will be built over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

Bullet train project: Consortium of L&T, Japanese firm bags 1,390 crore contact for steel bridges

2 min read . 09:53 PM IST

The total recoveries went up to 8,78,528 and deaths to 7,149. The state now has 1,389 active cases. In 24 hours, only Krishna district added 11 new cases while five districts reported between five and ten each.

Three districts logged zero cases, three districts two each and another, three, according to the bulletin. Chittoor and West Godavari districts reported one fresh COVID-19 death each.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout