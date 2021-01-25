Andhra Pradesh records lowest number of Covid cases in more than 7 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AMARAVATI : Only 56 new cases, a record low in more than seven months, were reported in Andhra Pradesh as 27,717 sample tests were conducted for coronavirus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The total recoveries went up to 8,78,528 and deaths to 7,149. The state now has 1,389 active cases. In 24 hours, only Krishna district added 11 new cases while five districts reported between five and ten each.

Three districts logged zero cases, three districts two each and another, three, according to the bulletin. Chittoor and West Godavari districts reported one fresh COVID-19 death each.

