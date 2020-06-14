Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded highest number of coronavirus cases for a day in the state with 293.

With these new cases the tally for the southern state has now crossed 6,000 mark and stands at 6,152.

Over the last few days the average number of cases in the state has been 200 with more than 2,000 cases reported in the last 10 days. The positivity rate in the state is now up at 1.11, while the recovery rate is down at 53.90%.

The total number of active cases in the state currently is 2,748 and more than 3,300 patients have been discharged after they recovered from the virus.

The death toll in the state is currently 84.

With PTI inputs

