Andhra Pradesh registers massive spurt in Covid-19 cases, 334 added afresh

NEW DELHI : Andhra Pradesh health department on Tuesday said the state has registered 334 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours—the highest in a day after 10 November last year— taking the cumulative positive cases to 20,77,942.

On the other hand, the state reported 95 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 20,61,927. The state health department further added that with the increase of 334 cases today, the total number of active cases has shot up to 1,516.

Giving district-wise data, the health department said Visakhapatnam district appears to be emerging as the latest hotspot as it has reported 80 new infections followed by Chittoor 55 and Krishna 50.

Visakhapatnam now has 306 active cases, the highest in the state, Prakasam district logged the least with four new cases in the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.15 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 28,311 tests in the last twenty-four hours.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 37,379 new Covid-19 infections and 124 fatalities today. The overall caseload rose to 34,960,261 while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A total of 4,82,017 people have died due to coronavirus in the country to date.

The active cases comprise 0.49% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.13%, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05%, according to the health ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!