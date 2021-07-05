The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced relaxations in Covid curfew timings in 11 districts from 8 July. In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said that the curfew will be relaxed in all the districts except two districts from Thursday (8 July). During a review meet, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the theaters, restaurants and gyms should follow Covid protocols.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers to give priority to teachers in vaccination and complete the vaccination of government employees.

Covid restrictions will continue in both the Godavari districts — East Godavari and West Godavari — till the positivity rate falls below 5.

The curfew timing in the 11 districts would now be from 6 am to 10 pm.

However, the shops have been ordered to close by 9 pm.

The state government has permitted theatres, restaurants, gyms, and function halls to operate while following all protocols. These places will have to maintain a mandatory gap of two seats.

The CM's office added that the curfew in the other two districts will be in place from 6 am to 7 pm, until the positivity rate in the districts drops to 5 per cent.

On Sunday, the cumulative Covid tally in the state crossed the 19-lakh mark and reached 19,02,923 with the addition of 3,175 fresh cases in the previous 24 hours. The infection cases have declined in over last one month. Last one lakh cases in the state came in 22 days, double the time it took for the previous lakh and seven days for the lakh before that.

The active cases came down to 35,325 after a total of 18,54,754 recoveries and 12,844 deaths. In the previous 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 662, Chittoor 473, West Godavari 398 and Prakasam 322 fresh infection cases. Three districts added between 200 and 250 new cases each, three logged less than 200 each and three more registered less than 80 each.

Chittoor reported six fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Krishna five, East Godavari four, Kurnool and Prakasam three each and Anantapuramu two in a day. Five districts reported one death each.

(With inputs from PTI)





