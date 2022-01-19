Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours on Wednesday. The gross positives now touched 21,27,441, recoveries 20,67,984 and deaths 14,522, the latest bulletin said.

The state's active Covid-19 case tally is at 44,935.

Meanwhile, experts have said that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may peak on January 23 with daily cases likely to remain below the four lakh mark.

Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have already reached their peak in case numbers in the past seven days, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor at IIT Kanpur and one of the researchers associated with the Sutra Covid model.

The Sutra model has been used to track and predict Covid case numbers in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Agrawal, COVID-19 cases will peak in Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat, and Haryana this week, while states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu may peak next week.

“The daily peak cases are projected to peak on January 23 in India and stay below the four lakh mark. Metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have already peaked," Agrawal told PTI.

“Trajectory with data up to 11th indicates the peak on 23th Jan with nearly 7.2 lakh cases per day. The actual trajectory is already deviating significantly, and the actual peak is unlikely to cross 4 lakh cases/day," Agrawal tweeted on Tuesday.

Agrawal had earlier predicted that the COVID-19 third wave will peak by January end.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.