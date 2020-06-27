Subscribe
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh reports 796 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally crosses 12,000 mark
Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh reports 796 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally crosses 12,000 mark

1 min read . 04:00 PM IST PTI

11 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 157 so far, according to the latest bulletin

Andhra Pradesh reported 796 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record single day spike, taking the overall tally in the state to 12,285.

Also, 11 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 157 so far, according to the latest bulletin.

Anantapuramu district recorded 161 cases in a day, pushing it to the second spot in the state with a total of 1,320 behind Kurnool (1,684).

Krishna and Kurnool districts registered four fresh coronavirus deaths each while West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram accounted for one each.

It was the first COVID-19 death in Vizianagaram district to date.

In the last 24 hours, 263 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, sending the state's aggregate to 5,480.

AP now has 6,648 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.

